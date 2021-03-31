The President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has congratulated his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, upon being re-elected in the recently concluded process.

President Mattarella, in a message sent to Kampala on March 26th, 2021, said he would like to wish Museveni “every success in your high office”.

“Relations between our countries are characterized by bonds of friendship which should further be deepened. In this context, I trust that together with our countries can give new impetus to bilateral and international cooperation- also in the framework of relations between Kampala and the European Union- for the benefit of stability and sustainable development in the region, ” President Mattarella said.

“With these hopes, I renew my sincere good wishes for you and for the prosperity of our friends, the people of Uganda,” he added.

Mattarella joins a host of other leaders from; Egypt, Russia, Qatar, Tanzania, Kenya among others, who have already congratulated Museveni.

President Museveni was voted back to the office with a 58 percent majority, beating his closest competitor Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine who came second with 35 percent of the vote.