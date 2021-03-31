The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj General Paul Lokech has rubbished claims by Aruu County MP Odonga Otto that he is being witch-hunted.

Odonga Otto was recently arrested by police, before being arraigned in court and later remanded to Gulu over charges related to assault and malicious damage of property.

Following his arrest, Otto, who lost the parliamentary seat in the just-concluded elections to Dr. Christopher Komakech accused the deputy police chief of being behind move to arrest and arraign him in court.

On Tuesday, the vocal legislator was released from prison on bail and reechoed the same statements.

“Deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech is politically persecuting me having got his son elected MP Aruu county. Senior Acholi leaders made efforts to restrain Paul Lokech but in vain. I wish to thank President Gen. Museveni for his intervention that got me out after 7 days in jail,” Otto said after his release.

However, the deputy police chief laughed off the claims by Odonga Otto saying he has no reason for witch-hunt against him.

“He beat up a journalist in Gulu. He destroyed property of other people and this had nothing to do with Lokech. How is that witch-hunt? He has been used to behaving with impunity where he always walked away because he was an MP. He now wants to get sympathy from the public,”Lokech told the Nile Post when contacted over the comments by the legislator.

The deputy police chief said whereas he has been a subject of ridicule by Odonga Otto mainly on social media, he never acted.

“It is true my son beat Odonga Otto in the parliamentary election but that does not mean witch-hunt. He has blackmailing me on social media but I remained quiet and calm. It is however very wrong to claim witch-hunt but should defend himself on the charges against him,”Lokech said.

Odonga Otto, a vocal legislator has in the past been arrested over charges related to violence.