Baluka Christine, a cancer patient is one of the 5,185 candidates sitting for her PLE today in Budaka district amidst the heavy downpour.

Baluka who has been bedridden at Mulago since last year is writing her papers at Kabuna primary school, one of the oldest schools in Kabuna sub-county.

Mr. Kalaja Boniface the headteacher of the school confirmed the incident saying they had no hope that their candidate would return to sit for her exams following her health condition.

The visibly disgruntled teacher decried that his attempts for Baluka to be included in the special needs category following her health didn’t yield fruits.

Unlike some of her colleagues who are experiencing labor or post-abortion pains, for Baluka’s case, it’s cancer.

Baluka 18, a fourth child in the family of 12 is has been revising her books while on her hospital bed at Uganda cancer institute Mulago.

She developed a bloating two years ago that later molded on her right-hand shoulder leaving her with excruciating pain.

She is a daughter to Geoffrey Tazuba,56, and Angela Nankoma 43, residents of Bwase village Budaka Town Council.

Speaking to the Nile post, Baluka’s parents said they barely afford a meal a day having sold all the family property to raise money for medical bills but nothing changed till they decided to lock her in the house awaiting the Lord to intervene.

“We sold our family assets to raise money for her treatment in our local health centers but nothing changed now we have nothing anymore to sell, her life is now with the mercy of God,” Tazuba said.

Bishop Vincent Watolya the chairperson of Lugwere Bible Translation and Language Development Organization who is leading the campaign to gather financial support for Baluka’s medication says currently there’s no money to take her back for treatment yet her dose per day costs Shs200,000.

He appeals to well wisher’s to come to her rescue by supporting her financially