The leader of Zoe Ministries, Prophet Elvis Mbonye celebrated his 44th birthday on Saturday evening in a glamorous and well attended event at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

A few local dignitaries joined the celebration physically while most of the prophet’s followers and well wishers joined in virtually via a live stream link due Covid-19 induced restrictions on mass gatherings.

Some of those in attendance included 2021 former presidential candidates Norbert Mao of the Democratic Party and Joseph Kabuleta.

In his brief speech, Mao thanked the prophet for embarrassing both him and Kabuleta in the January 2021 polls.

“So I want to thank the prophet for not keeping his distance from me and Kabuleta,” Mao said in part.

Prophet Mbonye thanked the people in attendance for honouring him.

The celebrations were climaxed with performances from the Zoe Melodies.