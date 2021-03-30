A government-owned newspaper in Tanzania has apologised after it “inadvertently” printed an advert mourning the death of new President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

An apology from the Daily News managing editor said that the message had meant to “congratulate” President Samia after she took over from her predecessor John Magufuli who died two weeks ago.

https://twitter.com/GIVENALITY/status/1376551546998099975?s=20

President Samia is the sixth leader of Tanzania and Africa’s only current female national leader – the Ethiopian presidency is a largely ceremonial role – and joins a short list of women on the continent to have run their countries.

The 61-year-old is affectionately known as Mama Samia.