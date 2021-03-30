The actual writing of 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) kicks off today beginning with Mathematics and Social Studies.

This is after the Uganda National Examinations Board conducted a briefing of candidates on Friday last week.

Dan Odongo, the executive secretary UNEB, said that the field conduct of the examination will be handled by 138 district Monitors, 10,911 Scouts, 9,862 Supervisors and 30,027 Invigilators.

“An unspecified number of security officers are being deployed across the country and will carry out both overt and covert operations to ensure the security of the examination, the field officers and the candidates,”he stated.

He said that a total of 749,811 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s PLE from 14,300 examination Centres

This is an increase of 54,007 (7.8 %) from 2019.

Odongo said scouts and invigilators are expected to be vigilant and look out for the sensitive needs of the Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates and support them appropriately.

He said the heads of centres must ensure that the health and safety SOPs, as provided by the Ministry of Health, are fully observed.

Odongo strongly warned all persons contemplating involvement in any form of examination malpractice that they will be dealt with harshly.

“UNEB is working with the relevant security agencies to closely monitor their actions and the public is cautioned against dealing with such masqueraders,”he noted.