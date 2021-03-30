Hours after 13-time league champions KCCA FC parted ways with Mike Mutebi, Arua-based Onduparaka Football Club has also shown coach, Vialli Bainomugisha, the exit.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Onduparaka, also known as the Caterpillars announced that they had agreed with Bainomugisha to part ways.

“Onduparaka announces the termination of the contract of Mr Bainomugisha Vialli as head coach with immediate effect. The management of the club has arrived at this decision after careful consideration and for the best interest of both parties,” the statement from the club read in part.

“We would like to thank coach Vialli for the tremendous contribution made towards the growth and development of Onduparaka FC.”

The club from Onduparaka, a suburb of Arua city in West Nile, however said they will not make any further comments in regards to the sacking of their coach “to respect the relationship mutually enjoyed by both parties.”

This has however been understood by insiders as a statement meant not to reveal that the tactician had been sacked long ago and by then, he was demanding salary arrears for seven months.

Onduparaka are eighth on the table with 21 points after 15 games in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, having lost their closing game of the first round to table leaders URA FC .