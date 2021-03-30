Absa Bank Uganda has appointed Albert Byaruhanga as the new Business Banking Director in the new changes in the top leadership of the bank.

Prior to the appointment, Byaruhanga was the Head of Business Banking for two years but has also previously served as the Head of Commercial Banking unit and Relationship Manager in the Corporate Department at the bank.

“He is a seasoned banker with 18 years experience working with various financial institutions including United Bank of Africa, Standard Chartered Bank and now Absa Bank Uganda,” a statement by Absa bank Uganda said.

Byaruhanga also holds a Bachelor‘s Degree in Commerce from Makerere University Business School, a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from UMI and is currently pursuing his MBA from Herriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Business School.

The new changes have also seen Helen Basuuta Nangonzi appointed the Marketing and Customer Experience Director at Absa Bank Uganda.

Prior to joining Absa, Nangonzi was the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing for East Africa at Standard Chartered Bank but she also served as the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing for Standard Chartered Uganda.

“Helen has a wealth of experience gained over a 14-year career in product development, brand management, corporate relations, marketing, client experience, administration, sustainability, and human resource management,” the bank said of Nangonzi.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Sciences and an Executive MBA attained from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute(ESAMI).