Malawian football federation has been accused of using Coronavirus to ensue several Uganda Cranes players are ruled out of the last Group B game to be played in Blantyre later this afternoon.

According to reports from Malawi, midfielder Taddeo Lwanga tested positive for Coronavirus only hours to the game and has since been ruled out .

Several other senior players including skipper Denis Onyango and forward Faruku Miya have had their results delayed ahead of the crunch tie.

However, FUFA spokesperson, Hussein Ahmed later said Onyango, Miya and Ibrahim Orit are all healthy and available for selection.

However, sources privy to the matter accuse Malawi of using Covid-19 as a tactic to kick several Ugandan players out of the game to be played later today at 4pm(EAT).

Uganda needs one point from the game but at the game time, Malawi, at home needs to win the game before qualifying for the Afcon finals.

Burkina Faso, the other team from the group has already qualified for the Afcon finals.