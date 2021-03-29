The National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has said that the party is still demanding of their victory in the January 14th election and that all allegations claiming that they have moved on are false.

Rubongoya said that President Museveni and his government are trying so hard to paint a picture that the country has now moved on from the elections, which he says that is not the case.

Rubongoya made these remarks while addressing the press at NUP offices in Kamwokya.

“We want to reiterate that we have not yet moved on. Just like our president has been continuously saying, it’s not yet over. We continue to demand for fairness and justice, firstly for our stolen victory,” Rubongoya said.

According to the results from the Electoral Commission, NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu lost the election with 35% of the total vote count against President Museveni’s 58% but the NUP has since rejected the results as false, claiming that their candidate won with 54% according to their independent tally.

Rubongoya said that their public courts are still sitting and very soon, their efforts will soon be public.

“The ideas by the regime to show that we moved on are not true, many of our people are still hosting the public court in different localities,” Rubongoya said.

Rubongoya said that they also demand for their people who are being detained in different prisons across the country and they will not move on until everyone has their freedom.

Party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that the party will have a retreat next week and decide on various issues of national concern and the direction they want to take as a party.

Key among the issues according to Ssenyonyi are the party’s position on the Speakership race in Parliament, their abducted supporters among others.