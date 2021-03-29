President Museveni who is also the NRM national chairman is scheduled to meet Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy, Jacob Oulanyah over the speakership race.

Kadaga, who has been speaker for 10 years, faces stiff competition for the position from Oulanyah who has been deputy for 10 years.

However, according to sources at State House, President Museveni will later today meet both candidates and it is expected that the speakership race will be the topic of discussion.

It has openly been said that the CEC supports Oulanyah’s candidature after an alleged 2016 decision but, Kadaga has dismissed the claims, saying no member of the top party organ doesn’t support her bid.

Whereas Kadaga has already launched campaigns to retain her position as speaker, Oulanyah on the other side has remained silent on the matter and has on several occasions insisted that the ruling party leadership will decide the next speaker.

The campaigns have turned ugly with members from each camp trading accusations against the other, a thing that recently forced the ruling party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba to ask both camps to cease fire.

However, it is expected that the NRM party chairman will also speak to the heads of both camps to desist from the war of words that has sprouted.

The NRM will hold a retreat for the newly elected MPs for the 11th parliament to be held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District and here, it is expected that the fate for the two giants will further be sealed.

Deputy speaker candidates

The NRM national party chairman is also expected to meet deputy speaker candidates from the ruling party.

The candidates in the race for deputy speaker from the NRM include Bukedea Woman MP Annet Anita Among, State Minister for Finance, David Bahati and Robinah Rwakoojo, Gomba West MP.

Whereas the agendas for the two separate meetings to be held later today are not known, sources have intimated that Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda will also attend as a mediator.