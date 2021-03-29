Uganda Cranes tactician, Abdalla Mubiru has released the starting XI for the crunch tie against Malawi later today.

The team released on Tuesday afternoon has seen the gaffer make four changes to the team that started in the goalless draw against Burkina Faso last week with Ronald Mukiibi, Moses Waiswa, Mustafa Kizza, Ibrahim Orit coming in.

However, the good news is that midfielder, Taddeo Lwanga who had earlier been ruled out of the game after testing positive for Coronavirus has been cleared to play.

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Ronald Mukiibi, Murushid Juuko, Mike Azira, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Orit, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Mustafa Kizza

Subs: Salim Jamal (G.K), Charles Lukwago (G.K), Tadeo Lwanga, William Luwagga Kizito, Daniel Isiagi Opolot, Garvin Kizito Mugweri, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Allan Kyambadde, Abdul Lumala, Allan Okello