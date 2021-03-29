The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has implored Muslims to promote Islam and leave behind a good legacy long after their death.

This was part of his speech at the memorial prayers of the late Hajjat Lukia Nantenza, a former resident of Kawempe in Kampala.

Mubaje described the late Nanteza as an exemplary Muslim, who cherished Muslim unity and had strong passion towards promotion of UMSC activities.

“It is good spiritually to a Muslim when children remember to send prayers to the souls of their beloved departed parents and keep away from acts that displeased them during their life time,” said Mubaje.

He therefore appealed to Muslim children to protect the legacies of their parents.

He also presided over a thanksgiving ceremony organised by Hajj Abdallah Sebowa, a prominent retired businessman in Kawempe Ttula.

Sebowa narrated the life of his family, saying it was full of dedication and patience coupled with hard work and God’s blessings.

He said they had managed to construct a multi billion storied house, which was officially opened by the Mufti.

Mubaje used the occasion to remind Muslims to learn to save money, strive to educate their children and give more support to UMSC activities at all levels right from the mosque to the national level.

Mubaje pointed out the efforts put in place by his administration geared towards enhancing development through income generating projects.

He cited the acquisition of commercial assets following disposal of the UMSC idle property in Sembabule.