Mike Mutebi has left his role as head coach of KCCA FC after a mutual agreement with the club to terminate his contract. KCCA FC made the announcement.

According to the statement released on Monday, 29th March 2021 by the club’s Board Secretary , Morley Byekwaso will take over Mutebi’s reigns as interim manager immediately.

‘Kasasiro boys’ currently sit fourth on the log, following dismal start to the season and are currently nine points behind leaders URA FC who lead the table with 36 points.

In the statement, the club recognized Mutebi for his incredible contribution towards the team’s success.

During his 5-year tenure as KCCA boss, Mutebi has won the club three league titles, two Uganda cups, four Super Cups and One CECAFA making him the most successful manager of the club.

“The club recognizes his immense contribution in making KCCA FC the leading club in Uganda and wishes him well in his future endeavors” – Reads part of KCCA official statement.

“Morley Byekwaso takes charge of all First Team duties as the Interim Manager immediately. We wish Morley and the Team the best of luck” further read the statement by the club’s Board Secretary.