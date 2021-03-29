The Rotary of Club of Bukoto has celebrated its 18th anniversary at a colorful function held at Kabira Country Club in Kampala.

The Rotary club was mothered out of the Rotary Club of Ntinda and chartered on March,23, 2003 with only 26 members but the number has grown to 81.

District Governor, Rossetie Nabbumba Nayenga was the chief guest at the 18th anniversary celebrations also attended by past governors, presidents and other Rotary members.

Speaking at the function, Nabbumba challenged the club to attract more members as it continues to grow.

Bukoto Rotary club president Mercy K. Kainobwisho applauded Rotarians for the selfless service and initiation of impactful projects that have transformed many communities.

She noted that the Rotary club of Bukoto has successfully implemented projects in all the Seven areas of focus including supporting Kiswa primary School, paying school fees for Jajja Nantale orphanage, construction of a school in Kabutemba , Gomba district ; renovation of Mbuga Primary School in Kiruhura district ; immunization of children and women in Mulimira Zone, Malaria Prevention project in Mulimira, planting of trees in schools and supporting youth through leadership training among others.