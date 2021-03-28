The Uganda Cranes contingent has departed Entebbe Airport for Blantyre ahead of AFCON encounter with Malawi.

The team left on Sunday morning aboard Uganda Airlines Chartered flight for the final and decisive AFCON Qualifier against Malawi to be played on Monday 29th March 2021.

The Uganda Cranes will conduct a training session on Sunday evening at Kamuzu Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s match at 4pm (EAT) on the same venue.

Uganda must win or salvage a draw to qualify for 2022 AFCON.

Earlier this week, Cranes Coach Abdullah Mubiru indicated he was confident the team would finish the job in Malawi following stalemate with Burkina Faso.

‘I think we deserved more than a point especially with our performance in the second half but we shall take the point and go back to rectify the mistakes before the game against Malawi. We now know that job must be completed in Malawi.’ He said after match with Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, the delegation for Malawi game is led by FUFA Executive Committee Member Ronnie Kalema but FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo, 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha and Executive Committee Member Ariga Rasoul have also travelled with the team.

The 23 man Squad that was named by the head coach Abdallah Mubiru and travelled today has;

Denis Onyango, Magoola Salim Jamal, Ochaya Joseph, Nico Wadada, Juuko Murushid, Mukiibi Ronald, Kizza Mustapha, Lwaliwa Halidi, Azira Michael, Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Miya Faruku, Okello Allan, Moses Waiswa, Lumala Abdu, Kizito Luwaga, Okwi Emmanuel, Mugweri gavin, Kigonya Mathias, Sentamu Yunus, Isiagi Daniel, Lukwago Charles, Orit Ibrahim.

Team Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Assistant Coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeepers: Coach: Fred Kajoba

Team Doctors: Katumba Yahaya and Emmanuel Nakabago

Team Nutritionist/Fitness Trainer: Felix Ayobo

FUFA Covid-19 Officer- Dr. Ahimbisibwe Apollo

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

Team Media Officer: Stephen Mayamba

102.1 FUFA fm– Reagan Mulekeezi- Commentator.

Kits men: Ayubu Balyejusa and Mulondo Samuel