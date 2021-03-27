By Martin Kaddu

A point from the upcoming fixture will be enough to grant Uganda Cranes a ticket back to the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the third straight time, but to Ochaya, the team will be playing for more than that.

Uganda will play Malawi away on Monday in the group B fixture during the last round of the Total 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

“Everyone is preparing for victory. I know we can qualify with a point that is not what we are going to play for. We are seeking victory in Malawi,” noted the TP Mazembe left back, who played 90 minutes as Uganda held Burkina Faso to a barren home stalemate in the previous game on Wednesday at the St Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Uganda will fly to Malawi on Sunday by a chartered Uganda Airlines plane which comes as an advantage. However, interim coach Abdullah Mubiru will be concerned about Fahad Bayo’s absence.

The Israel based forward sat out of Friday’s training and is highly doubted for the Monday clash.

The FC Ashdod striker came on as a second half substitute against Burkina Faso for Patrick Kaddu who had also pulled a muscle.

The former Vipers SC player reportedly joined the Cranes camp with the injury.

Timothy Awany, who also features for Ashdod FC is also injured despite being part of the Cranes in camp.

Kaddu is also a doubt while Abdul Lumala was also excused from training and only did stretches aside.

Right back Elvis Bwomono has since returned to his club –South End in England.

Uganda’s advance team of Paul Mutakabala (National teams’ officer) and Dr. James Ssekajugo (medical officer) have already arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi to prepare ground for the team.

In the other group game, Burkina Faso who already qualified play South Sudan whose hopes of qualification were erased by the 1-0 home loss to Malawi in the last game.