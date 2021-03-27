The Minister of Health Ruth Aceng has commended President Yoweri Museveni for able leadership which she says has enabled the country to respond effectively to COVID-19 pandemic.

She made the remarks on Thursday while briefing the media as Uganda marked one year and four days since the country registered the first COVID-19 case.

“H.E The President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has always supported, guided and educated the public during the several outbreaks Uganda has had, strengthened the response interventions, by declaring COVID-19 a national emergency on 18th March 2020”- Aceng said.

It should be remembered that the president had introduced 35 guidelines on preventive measures to help suppress the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Since then several of the measures have been lifted, but some like bars still remain to date.

“H E the President constituted a National Task force to guide and ensure a multi-sectoral response. He has addressed the nation on COVID 19 over 20 times and continues to give guidance to date. He encouraged and promoted local manufacturing of the Protective wear and sanitizers in country which reduced on access challenges and lead time. He promoted and financed research into therapeutics and vaccines and continues to reach out to the population to remind them to get vaccinated and follow the SoPs” Aceng highlighted.

She also commended the president for calling upon the public to donate and support the COVID-19 response adding that the population’s overwhelming feedback was a display of patriotism and compassion.

“The Ministry of Health was overwhelmed by the positive feedback and response from the population. Individuals from all walks of life contributed in-kind, supplies, food, vehicles, cash and technical support to the pandemic. I wish to appreciate the private sector, the business community and the entire population for this rare display of patriotism and compassion”

Minister Aceng also highlighted on Uganda’s COVID vaccination progress.

She noted that Uganda has so far accessed 964,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine donated by COVAX facility and the Government of India of which a total of 663,520 doses have been distributed to all districts in the country.

Aceng said that 32,526, people had received their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as at 25th March, 2021.

“We are going to cascade this vaccination until the entire population is covered to prevent severe disease and death. The Ministry is currently vaccinating health workers, teachers, and people aged 70 years and above concurrently against COVID-19”