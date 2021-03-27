Everything singer Shafik Walukagga also known as Fik Fameica has touched over time has turned into gold.

Ever since his debut song ‘Pistol’ almost six years ago, Fik has grown from strength to strength, winning multiple honors in the process including ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Rapper of the Year’ awards in 2018.

It is the same year that he also received his first international nomination alongside Khaligraph Jones and Sarkodie at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in the category of ‘Best Male Artist Non- Nigerian/Africa’.

Fast forward, the singer has released two hit songs titled ‘Buligita’ and ‘Ready’ that reveler are now dancing too but as we wait for the first single off his latest album, the 28-year-old musician might not be looking for handouts anytime soon in these hard Covid-19 times.

The singer this week took to social media to share good news of deals with Uganda Breweries Limited and Swangz Avenue with his 1.8 million followers on facebook and twitter.

“Sealed and Signed with #UBL BellLager and Swangz Avenue. I am grateful,” the singer wrote.

Whereas the details are still scanty, the moneybags emojis that accompanied the message seem t say it all and the deal seems so huge for his small shoulders and seemed speechless as he signed above the dotted line at the Swangz Avenue offices.

It remains to be seen what the deal is all about.