Teacher Mpamire, real name Mendo Herbert Ssegujja has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador of Kikuubo Online, while is an online shopping brand.

The man who among other comic acts presents himself as “Sevo” and “Teacher Mpamire” has been cracking ribs with his skits. The most recent one being “Teacher Mpamire on the streets where he randomly asks non suspecting passersby intelligent and tricky questions and lets the respondents answer to the best of their knowledge and ability.

You are then left in stiches as you watch the respondents try to make sense of it.

Teacher Mpamire is one of the few Ugandan comedians to make it to the international scene after local comedians like Salvador, Pablo and Anne Kansime. The Churchill Show in Kenya has been arguably his biggest international stage.

Mpamire boasts of over 250,000 YouTube subscribers, 769,608 followers on Facebook and 70,000 Instagram followers, that there, ladies and gentlemen is why he is being sought after by different brands, looking for visibility.

The latest Company seeking to use his audience for marketing their brand is Kikuubo Online,which has been in operation for close to two years and has grown exponentially in the online store.

Kikuubo Online started as an online wholesaler with their catch phrase, “bringing Kikuubo to you” and has since morphed into a retail or online supermarket.

These have quicky bridged the gap between the last mile customer and the manufacturer by bringing “Kikuubo” to their doorstep through elimination of inconvenience, time wastage, selling at competitive and transparent pricing for all.

Paul Muyobo, who is Kikuubo Online’s Marketing Manager said, “Our target market is individuals and households who find it difficult to pass by the supermarket every other day. Kikuubo Online is making it convenient for consumers who regularly visit the supermarket to have their daily supermarket shopping cart delivered to them at their doorstep and we believe in having fun while we do our work at Kikuubo Online. What better way to get the word out through satire, comedy and fun? While you laugh at the comedy, the marketing message gets lodged into your subconsciousness. We believe we have chosen the right brand ambassador and we are glad to be associated with Teacher Mpamire”.

To use the Kikuubo Online Service, one should simply download the free Kikuubo Online app from either the Google plays store or Apple app store or visit their website at www.kikuuboonline.com

To find out more about the operations of Kikuubo Online, the marketing manager Muyobo said clients can engage them on their social media handles or call their toll-free number 0800 271 900.