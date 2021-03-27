Uganda National Examination BOARD (UNEB) has revealed that over 58 inmates from Upper Prison School will be among the 749,811 candidates expected to sit for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations(PLE).

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s briefing of candidates, Daniel Adong , the Executive Secretary noted that the writing of the papers will officially begin on Tuesday March 30 and end on Wednesday March 31st, 2021.

This time, UNEB has registered a 7.8 % increase in the number of candidates expected to sit for PLE from 695,804 in 2019 to 749,811 this year. 53%( 395,855) of this year’s candidates are females while males constitute 47%(353,957).

513,091 (68.4%) are funded under Universal Primary Education (UPE) Program, while 236,720 (31.6%) are non UPE candidates.

Adong also noted that 1,599 candidates were registered to have Special Needs Education (SNE) requirements.

“These SNE learners will be given necessary support. UNEB will avail braille question papers and answer sheets for the blind, large print question papers for those with low vision, sign language interpreters for the deaf and transcribers for learners with dyslexia and those with severe physical impairments (reading and writing challenges),” said Odongo.

The board has further warned that any person involved in any form of malpractice will be dealt with harshly.

“We are aware there people who have been vending question papers that they purport to be PLE papers. UNEB is working with relevant security agencies to closely monitor their actions and the public is cautioned against dealing with such masqueraders”. Adong said.

Adong also warned the public against circulating such question papers either through social media or any other channel.

“Anyone found doing so will also be held culpable of aiding examinations malpractice”- He cautioned.

Adong urged students not to be misled by anyone claiming to have access to the PLE examination papers warning that this may lead to cancellation of their results.