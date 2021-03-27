Authorities in the Budaka district have warned to penalize residents without latrines and other basic family hygiene facilities in their homes.

According to Tom Chesol the RDC and Sam Mulomi the district chairperson, the move is aimed at enforcing the public health Act,2000, which requires every homestead to have at least a pit latrine.

The authorities said those without pit latrine and those that will not comply with the public health Act will soon be rounded up to face the law.

“Don’t eat if you don’t have a latrine in your compound, because after eating you will need to visit a latrine, stop inconveniencing your neighborhood, those who have should buy padlocks” Mr Chesol said.

Sam Mulomi the outgoing District Chairperson, said explained that low latrine coverage and water scarcity especially in the educational institutions had impeded the efforts to improve sanitation and hygiene in the district.

Mulomi directed the district water engineers to divert any community borehole and take it to Kasuleta primary school in response to the outcry of his 2021 general poll competitor Hon Davis Gole who is also the Kakule sub-county councilor who decried that the school since time immemorial has no water source.

The official made the warning today at Kakule Primary school in Kakule sub-county during sanitation week and water day celebrations held under the theme good sanitation and hygiene for strengthening covid 19 response.

Ms. Jemimah Nantongo the District Health Inspector said 30% of households don’t have latrines thus living under deplorable hygienic conditions.

She said the district latrine coverage currently stands at 70%.

She noted that although the mandatory latrine depth is at least 15 feet, many households just dig two feet holes as others use anthills as pit latrine with an excuse of having rocky landscape or loose and watery soils.

According to Nantongo; Lyama and Nansanga are the worst hit sub-counties where most homes have no latrines as residents spend most of their time in the swamp.

Kakule 1, Buseta, Bulocho, and Nyanza 1 were named as the best villages across the district with 100% basic family hygiene facilities.

A total of 11 homesteads received prizes ranging from jerrican, basins, and saucepans as motivation for their outstanding performance.