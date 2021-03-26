The police have said they will intensify the crackdown on the unauthorised use of sirens and flash lights on the roads.

“We have been lenient and only confiscating the sirens then cautioning the defaulters. However, we have noticed that the dangerous habit is still being exploited by indisciplined drivers,”said Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson in a statement.

He said that those drivers and motorists including boda boda riders who will be found to be using emergency lights and sirens on roads illegally, will now have them confiscated and the suspects charged in court.

“Any repeated violations will lead to further court action under sec123(5) &6 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act 1998,”he stated.

The concerns from the public are that motorists including boda bodas with sirens and flashlights pose very serious danger to other road users and the public while illegally using them.

Enanga sad the errant motorists discharge high density lights causing more glare causing temporary blindness to other drivers.

He said this habit has been so dominant at night and it must stop with the immediate effect.