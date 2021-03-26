Paints company, Plascon and Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) have this Friday morning signed a two-year partnership package with the Uganda Cup worth Shs 200 million.

The deal makes Plascon the official paint partner of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

At the unveiling of the package, Plascon Uganda’s Managing Director, Santosh Gumte said they are proud to be associated with a tournament of this stature especially given its long history since the 1970s.

“I am very honored to announce the sponsorship for the Stanbic Uganda Cup. We have always wanted to associate ourselves with Uganda Cup because of the fact that it accommodates all five divisions of football,” Santosh Gumte said.

“This sponsorship gives us a firm platform upon which Plascon can grow the sport from the grassroots as the brand also grows its reach and appeal across the country. It is a mutually beneficial relationship,” He added.

FUFA Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu said, with the sponsorship package, Uganda Cup would grow wider and wider by working with Plascon.

‘We are happy to welcome Plascon Uganda on board as the official Paint Partner of the Stanbic Uganda Cup. As FUFA, this is an indicator of progress in our domestic competitions.’ Humphrey Mandu said.

FUFA 3rd Vice President, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi applauded Plascon for adding colour to the game and for being part of the development of football in Uganda.

“As FUFA are our key priority has been to develop football as a product and we are excited to see that the Stanbic Uganda Cup continues to grow and attract more sponsorships”-Hon Nakiwala said.

Nakiwala also revealed that the sponsorship deal will increase Uganda Cup tournament prize money.

Winners will walk away with Shs50M, runners (20M), Semi-finalists (12M), Quarterfinalists(6M), Round of 16(3M) while Round of 32 will take Shs1.5M.

CHANGE TO UGANDA CUP FORMAT

Meanwhile, FUFA announced there there will be change to the Stanbic Uganda Cup format this season due to Covid-19.

According to the local football governing body, the competition will begin from Round of 32 and will involve only Premier League and Big League teams. All matches will be two legged (Home&Away) except for the Final.

Plascon has of recent been involved in several sports sponsorships. At the beginning of this month, the paints company and Vipers SC signed a sponsorship deal worth 400 million shillings making the paints company official paint partners of the club.