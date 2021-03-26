The Family division of the High Court in Kampala has ruled that the remains of lawyer Robert Kasango, also known as Bob Kasango will finally be buried in Fort Portal.

Following standoff over the burial grounds, the lawyer’s wife Nice Kasango Bitarabeho, and children petitioned the court to allow the deceased’s remains to be buried at Gweri Village, Fort Portal City contrary to his mother’s wish to have him laid to rest at his ancestral home in Tororo District.

On Friday, Justice Lydia Mugambe ruled that the deceased lawyer will be buried in Fort Portal. He will be buried within four days from today