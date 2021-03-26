The National Unity Platform principal and former presidential flag bearer will leave the country for at least four days, the party has announced.

The party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi indicated that Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be away for a four-day working visit.

Ssenyonyi however did not disclose where Bobi Wine was headed.

“NUP President Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is leaving the country for a four-day official working visit. While away, he will meet several leaders and fellow strugglists on the African continent in furtherance of our struggle for freedom and democracy,” Ssenyonyi said.

While Bobi Wine’s family has been out of the country in intervals, the singer cum politician will be stepping out of the country for the first time ever since he declared he would contest against Museveni.

Bobi Wine lost the 2021 elections to Museveni garnering 35% of the vote against Museveni’s 58% according to Electoral Commission results, he then served a short stint under house detention before court ordered security forces out of his home.

Bobi Wine rejected the results of the 2021 presidential elections. He claimed that there had been massive rigging and filed a petition which he later withdrew. He has since declared that he will take his protest to the “court of public opinion.”