When MTN launched the MTN for Good campaign in February 2020, they had set out to celebrate youths out there that have stepped out of the comfort zone and dared to dream.

They also wanted to awaken youths to the fact that dreams can come true if they pursued them as is the story of Tony Ayebare a young man with a big dream.

“Necessity is a mother of invention” is a good old adage that Tony Ayebare vividly brings to life.

The young graduate of Information Technology was forced to invent Uganda’s first online butchery to fill the gap between him and supply of fresh meat.

“Back in 2018, I wanted to eat meat but I could not easily get it because I was staying far from the butchery,” reminisces Ayebare. For almost every shopping need today, including food, there was an app.

Unfortunately for him and other fresh meat lovers, there was no app for fresh meat delivery. This challenge came as a disguised opportunity for Ayebare who decided to invest his Information Technology knowledge into developing a fresh meat delivery app.

In November 2018, Tony Ayebare launched his fresh meat delivery app under the name “Online Butchery” and to date, the app is connecting meat buyers to butcheries from where they can order fresh meats of all kinds and have it delivered to their doorstep.

“We have a variety of meat such as Goat, beef, lamb, rabbit and fish so you can order any meat of your choice and have it delivered to your doorstep. We particularly ensure that the meat is organic with no chemicals and we offer reliability,” Ayebare says.

Despite the initial discouragement he got from many skeptical people, Ayebare dared to chase his dream.

Ayebare has a broad vision for his company and he intends to make the online butchery a household name. H

e also dreams of becoming a big meat exporter in the East African region and beyond. If you have an idea, Ayebare advises you to start otherwise, it only remains an idea.

He also maintains that you don’t need lots of money to start a business but rather, a proper plan and commitment.

He for instance started with Shs 150,000 for buying a domain name, approached butcheries with good meat and discussed the possibility of helping them sale their meat for a commission, which they gladly agreed to.

As a winner of the For Good campaign, Ayebare will receive support from MTN including MTN Mobile money to seed into his business, 60GB data per month for six months and Kigale fixed lines among others.

MTN will also offer him a mentorship program that will help him manage his company better.