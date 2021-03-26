A total of 47 police officers have completed a two weeks Political Commissar induction course at senior command and Staff College Bwebajja in Wakiso district.

AIGP Asan Kasingye, the Police’s Chief Political Commissar presided over the closing ceremony on Friday afternoon.

“The political commissars will ensure that discipline in the force is adhered to and make sure that they are ambassadors of discipline. They should not only be exemplary but talk to officers, so that they remain disciplined,”Kasingye said.

The group that completed their two weeks course on Friday was the second intake for the Political Commissar course aimed at deepening the ideological training of police officers.

The course is also meant to have an ideologically conscious officer who understands that the services of the force must be achieved through a partnership with the public.

AIGP Kasingye told the group that they are now required to go out to the public and enhance the relationship between the police and the communities but also make sure there is internal cohesion among police offices.

“Go out and listen to concerns of fellow police officers that range from welfare to administration and bring them to the attention of unit commanders. You must ensure everyone is served,”Kasingye told them.

Police have in the past been in the public eye over a number of incidents that have seen their image tainted by the actions of officers.

The law and enforcement body has seen come under scrutiny over the same but since being appointed as the Inspector General of Police in 2018, John Martins Okoth Ochola has embarked on ensuring the tainted image of the force is rectified.

Consequently, the force introduced the rectification campaign in which the Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye moves around different parts of the country to listen to challenges officers face while carrying out their work, give a way forward and boost their morale.

The rectification campaign is also aimed at seeing how to improve the interaction between police officers and the local communities aimed at building an effective and accountable force to the community.

The just-concluded course is also one of the ways the force is redeeming its image.