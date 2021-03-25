How would you like to emerge from the Easter period driving your dream car? Famous car sellers Yuasa Investments Ltd has pledged to make that possible for customers.

In a yet another mouth watering deal, Yuasa is now offering a 70% down payment plan that can enable you to become a brand new car owner. Walk into Yuasa, point at the car you want, deposit 70% of its value and you can travel upcountry to see friends and relatives in that car you used to dream of owning when you were a child. That is what is on offer!

Yuasa made this public during a corporate social responsibility drive to donate blood.

In the announcement, Yuasa bosses revealed that the new car owner will be entitled to a 20-point mechanical check-up and body wash before the car is delivered.

Yuasa had partnered with the Pakistani business community to support Uganda’s blood donation drive. Yuasa with partners generously donated blood that will go to various blood banks across the country and save lives.

The drive comes an important time as the country prepares to celebrate Easter. During the Easter festivities, there is heightened travel on all country roads and this unfortunately often comes with more accidents. Ugandan hospitals chronically suffer from blood shortage but Yuasa with partners is trying to alleviate this challenge.

Instead of getting on the road with automobiles in poor mechanical condition, Yuasa is determined that its customers get safe, new cars in line with cleaner environment recommendations.

The Yuasa Car Bond is located in Nakawa. To make inquires, you can call toll-free line 0800-111-999 or visit www.yuasatrading.com.

The promo which started on March 9 will run till April 30, 2021.

While this promo is time constrained, Yuasa is always at hand to offer car owners more services. You can, for example, bring your vehicle for detailed and expert maintenance at Yuasa.

Yuasa offers companies a chance to register so that staff can acquire vehicles at subsidised prices too.