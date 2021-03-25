Three suspects allegedly behind the killing of six lions in Ishasha, Queen Elizabeth National Park have been transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Kibuli for further court action.

Police has identified the three as; Tumuhirwe Vincent, a 48-year-old peasant of Tukundane village, Ariho Robert, a 40-year-old male peasant of Kazinga lower village, Miryango David, a 68-year-old male, traditional healer of Tukundane village.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the suspects will be arraigned before the Utility court of Buganda road, on various charges including; unlawfully killing wild life species, unlawful entry into wildlife protected areas and being in unlawful possession of wildlife pieces of three lion heads, 15 legs, jerry can containing suspected animal fats, which were all exhibited.

“The 3 suspects, who were thoroughly interrogated, admitted the killing of lions for body parts and fats, which are used for ritualistic cleansing”- Enanga said.

Police has established that on 20th March 2021, the suspects drove a herd of antelopes towards the pride of lions. After a successful catch by the lions, the suspects chased them away and laced the catch with poison, which the lions eventually ate and died. An additional 9 wild birds which ate the carcases too, also died.

CP Enanga thanked the office of RDC for Kanungu and all security operatives for shared valuable intelligence that led to arrest of the suspects.

“Our priority as the joint security agencies, still remains enforcement of wildlife protection laws in the country. The case in point clearly demonstrates our resolve in holding accountable all persons who endanger wildlife” – Enanga asserted.

Enanga called for increased awareness and sensitization about the safety of wildlife in the area.