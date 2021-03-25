Vivo Energy Uganda has announced the addition of 11 new Shell service stations expanding the Shell network to 161 fuel service stations countrywide.

Vivo Energy is the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda.

On Wednesday, the company announced the opening of new Shell fuel stations in Tirinyi, Bwebajja, Munyonyo, Bunamwaya, Entebbe Express, Bweyogerere, Buloba, Komamboga, Kyanja, Sseguku and Ssembabule.

“We are pleased to be expanding our network thereby increasing our coverage nationwide and providing greater accessibility to Shell high-quality fuels, lubricants and services. This expansion will also deliver more convenience to motorists and shoppers across the country,” said Vivo Energy Managing Director, Gilbert Assi during the official opening of Shell Bwebajja .

He noted that the expansion will also stimulate economic growth through the creation of employment of people, both directly and indirectly, through the various service stations.

Moses Kebba, the Marketing Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda noted that over the years, there has been an evolution in the Shell retail network from just fuel and oil purchases to providing a wider range of various services, offering even greater convenience at the Shell service stations.

“Customer expectations are constantly changing. Our customers now seek more convenient solutions and want to do more in one place. Vivo Energy is working to turn its network of Shell service stations into retail destinations, offering a wide range of services including financial services, modern food courts and diners, car parts and automotive services, among others,”Kebba said.

Aaron Kambande, a retailer at Shell Bwebajja, commended Vivo Energy Uganda for the great opportunities brought to the service station.

He noted that this is going to bring more convenience on the busy Entebbe highway as motorists will now be able to access quality fuel as well as other services from the Shell Select shop.

“This kind of infrastructure development is good for Bwebajja, which is a fast-growing suburb because it will open up new employment opportunities,’’ he noted.

In a bid to let customers know and experience the different offers at the new Shell service stations, Vivo Energy Uganda will carry out a series of engaging activities including a Shell treasure hunt where media and members of the public will partake in a fun tour of the station sites, engaging and participating in different challenges.