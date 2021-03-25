The spokesperson Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Charles Twiine has explained that they arrested Aruu County MP, Odonga Otto this week for, among other reasons, illegally possessing a gun.

Like a chicken thief, Otto, was picked up at Bomas hotel on Tuesday as he was having a meal with friends.

Amidsat a barrage of words, he was pushed into a police van and driven to Kampala.

According to Twiine, Otto also faces other offences like destruction of property and offensive communication that are being investigated.

He also alleged that he used a gun that he holds illegally to attack an unnamed driver.

Twiine stated that Otto has been holding a firearm that is not registered in any of the security systems. He said this amounts to illegal possession of a firearm.

“In 2019,he refused to renew the license of his gun and the law is very clear. Any day that goes by without any justification to the authorities, it means you are holding that gun illegally,”he said.

He noted that often, MPs are summoned through the Speaker of Parliament and thereafter arrested upon appearance and taken to courts of law.

Otto however said that police arrested him to stop him from filing an election petition against his rival Christopher Komakech, the newly elected MP for Aruu County.