The Minister for Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Matia Kasaija has asked the civil servants to emulate the private sector in the way they run their respective institutions.

He made the remarks while speaking at the launch of the private sector development and implementation programme.

He explained that in most cases government projects are always affected due to laziness among the civil servants.

Kasaija defended the government’s proposed merger of ministries and agencies as a way that will save tax payer money and enable more investment into more productive sectors of the economy.

The Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, said that National Development Plan (NDP III) is another one in a series of plans that the government is implementing in pursuit of Uganda’s Vision 2040.

“The five year development plans help to push us closer towards attaining this long term goal with each focussing on very specific and realistic medium term goals. Under the NDP III, we have set our goal on improving household incomes and the quality of life among Ugandans,”he said.

He explained that they have also determined that this is best achieved through Sustainable Industrialisation, inclusive growth, expansion of employment and wealth creation.

“The government is committed to deliver the NDP III in full. We have learnt lessons from the implementation of NDP I and NDP II. The first of these is that coordination and oversight were not sufficiently strong in these last 2 plans,”he noted.

He noted that government ministries and agencies were often more concerned about their mandates and less about ultimate development results and the impact they would have on peoples’ lives.

“This situation has to be brought to an end. Under the NDP III, oversight will now be strengthened with the introduction of a new structure, the apex platform which will be chaired by the president, with members including the Prime Minister, the minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, minister of State in the Office of the Presidency in charge of the NDP III and the chairperson of Board at NPA,”he said.