The government is set to venture into space technology, following a cabinet sitting on the 22nd of March 2021, that approved the proposal to build a satellite station in Uganda.

According to cabinet spokesperson and Minister for ICT, Judith Nabakooba, the main objective of the investment is to develop Uganda’s space capabilities in a well-coordinated and harmonised manner.

“This (investment) will help the country to leverage space science and technology for sustainable development,” Nabakooba said.

According to Nabakooba, the Space Technology will come with a number of benefits and expected outcomes.

It is exactly 21 years after the first African satellite, SunSat-1, was launched into space by South Africa in 1999, and the industry has since accelerated with hundreds of millions of dollars invested into it.

A total of 20 satellites have so far been launched by African states since 2016 totalling 41 satellites.

Egypt leads the way with nine launched satellites, followed by South Africa with eight, Algeria with seven, Nigeria with six, and Morocco with three. Ghana, Sudan, Ethiopia, Angola, Kenya, Rwanda and Mauritius complete the list.