Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has accused her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah of running away from the age limit debate that happened before elections.

Kadaga made the statements to a number of MPs who formed an audience during the launch of her third term speakership bid at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Wednesday.

“First of all, it started when I was out of the country, I was in America, then on my way back I stopped in the UK to go with the Teso who had invited me to speak to the diaspora there, while I was there my Deputy (Oulanyah) rings me saying there is something he cannot handle, he told me to come back immediately because it was urgent, he said he could not handle the age limit debate,” Kadaga claimed.

So, I came, the first day we did battles, members stopped us from working, I left them. The second day it happened, the third day some came with pistols, I said we must finish this matter and we did. My Deputy (Oulanyah) ran away, far away, out of the country,” Kadaga maintained.

Kadaga claimed the even during the Commonwealth parliament games where she was engaged, she asked Oulanyah to chair the house but he refused.

“That very week we had a sugar Bill, the president had called a meeting in Busoga to discuss that Bill, I told him you know the sugar issue is so serious for my area, chair the session, he refused. After that he wrote to me and said he was not feeling well, he left the whole of December, “ Kadaga said.

Kadaga had been accused a number of times of suffocating opportunities for Oulanyah to chair the House.

The most recent of them is last month when she lost her niece and MPs asked her to step aside to mourn her niece and let Oulanya proceed with the sessions.

However, when given the chance after a year of seeing no such opportunity, Oulanya turned down the chance to chair the session, instead choosing to call off the session as a show of solidarity to Kadaga’s loss.

Nile Post contacted the office of Jacob Oulanya but the Deputy speaker could not be gotten hold of.

However, a source in Oulanya’s office dismissed remarks by Kadaga as “false and shameless”.