At least five members of the National Unity Platform were among the 65 MPs present to show support to the incumbent Rebecca Kadaga as she launched her bid for a third term as Parliament speaker.

The event held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Wednesday attracted both members of the ruling NRM and opposition including the new leaders of the opposition- NUP.

President from the NUP team included; John Baptist Nambashe (Manjiya County), Orishabe Patrick Nsamba ( Kasanda North), Bashir Kazibwe Mbazira (Kawempe South), and Joyce Bagala (Mityana Woman).

According to sources, also part of Kadaga’s team is NUP spokesperson and MP for Bukoto West Joel Ssenyonyi, but he was absent from the meeting.

During the event, members of opposition led by Dokolo woman MP Cecilia Ogwal castigated the NRM for fighting Kadaga.

They accused the party of double standards when they ringfenced the position of Vice Chairman Moses Kigongo but have continuously refused to ringfence the speakership for Kadaga.

Kadaga said she has the support of many MPs because she has been a unifying factor in parliament offering the chance to every member of parliament irrespective of their parties to contribute.

“Sometimes I get issues with my party because they want me to stifle the opposition, but I tell them I am Speaker for all,” she said.

She dismissed claims she bribed MPs with Shs60m each to vote for her against Jacob Oulanya.