Congo-Brazzaville’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso has won re-election by a landslide, with 89% of the vote, the country’s interior minister has announced.

The main opposition candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas – who died on Sunday – garnered 8%. He was suffering from Covid-19.

President Sassou Nguesso, 77, has ruled the country for 37 years.

He’s been in power since 1979, except for a five-year period after losing elections in 1992.

