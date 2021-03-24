Celebrated barber, Brian Lutaaya a.k.a Brian Barber has threatened to sue presidential advisor, Catherine Kusasira for ‘failing’ to clear a hair debt amounting to shillings 300,000.

Brian Barber says the debt occurred in 2019 when Kusasira held her ‘Tears of a Woman’ concert that was graced by President Museveni at Serena Hotel.

The barber made the accusations while appearing on NBS TV’s ‘Uncut’ show.

Brian Barber, says, the Golden Band artist hired him as her official barber for the concert and agreed a payment of Shs200,000.

Lutaaya further alleges that while offering the hair service, she asked him if he had Shs 100,000 with him so she could give it to her kids to buy something to eat which he says did, making it a total of Shs 300, 000.

“She told me, a one Amina would give me the money. During the process, some people came and told her that the President had arrived and that she was supposed to go immediately and sing for him and there was no way of asking her for my money”- Lutaaya said in an interview with Kayz.

While she was leaving, Lutaaya says he tried to remind her to pay him for the service but she ignored him. “She told me to come to the concert saying Amina would pay me. She was whisked away in her gown attire and thats the last time i saw her”

He says he has been calling her since then only for her to tell him that she would only pay him Shs100,000.

Asked why he has just come out on the matter after two years, Lutaaya maintained he had trusted her but due to COVID-19 circumstances that saw him lose his business, he has been home and says that the money would have helped him to feed his children.

Lutaaya, who says got to know Kusasira through a manicurist, has threatened to dump his children at singer’s home to feed them or report her to police should she fail to pay him.

“I have all the evidence. I have all voice notes of the manicurist reminding her to pay my money. She will also compensate for the expenses I have incurred over the two years”

He denies he is looking for fame saying he works from home and wants his hard earned money to take care of his family.

During a phone interview with Kayz of Uncut, Catherine Kusasira denied the accusations saying she has no idea who Smart Barber is.

The ‘Sonyiwa Bano’ singer added she can’t fail to pay such ‘little money’.

“Tell him to call me. I don’t know him” – she said.

This is not the first time a musician is being accused of failure to pay for rendered services. Last year, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool found himself in the same situation after famous barber, Mart Barber accused him of failing to pay for his hair services.