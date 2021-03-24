Police has said they are holding an American national, identified as Guy Smith, 63 who is accused of being allegedly involved in anti-government subversive activities.

Fred Enanga, police spokesperson, said that Smith was arrested in Fort Portal by a task team from the Special Investigations Division in the wee hours of Sunday morning this week.

“He remains in custody at SID,Kireka, as inquiries continue. Any new information will be communicated,” Enanga said.

According to family sources, unmarked men in 3 unmarked cars, including a Toyota Hiace also known as a ‘drone’, abducted Smith from his home in Fort Portal.

A family friend who talked to the press on Monday said that at around 3:30am on the fateful day, Smith called his wife and informed her that gunmen were kidnapping him, before his phone went off.

Smith was born in Kentucky, in the United States of America, where he lived before moving to settle in Fort Portal, Uganda, with his Ugandan wife and their children. He has lived in Uganda for 20 years.

The Reuters news agency quoted a US State Department official as saying the government was aware of the arrest.

“We have seen reports of a detained US citizen in Uganda. Whenever a US citizen is detained overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services,” the US official was quoted as saying.

Smith’s arrest comes at a time when relations between Uganda and the U.S have been tense for a while. Last month, the U.S Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said that officials who are involved in human rights violations in Uganda would have to be held accountable.

President Museveni also claimed in his address last month that some foreign groups are trying to destabilise the country.