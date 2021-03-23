Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has on Tuesday sent another 2,416 troops for a one year peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

The troops were flagged off by Chief of Defence Forces(CDF), General David Muhoozi at the function held at Peace Support Operation and Training Center (PSO-TC) in Nakaseke.

The departing troops under the command of Colonel Jonathan Ochom are Uganda’s thirty second battle group deploying to Somalia since March 2007.

Speaking during the flagoff, General Muhoozi urged the battle group to be true ambassadors of Uganda through exemplary performance.

“You are our new ambassadors in the mission and must maintain the tempo of the operations set by your predecessors to ensure continuity on the journey to peace in Somalia,” said Gen Muhoozi.

Gen. Muhoozi also reminded the troops to observe the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and follow healthy living dictates.

The battle group which received close to a year of pre-mission training is the first to be trained by purely Ugandan instructors according to the Commandant of the PSO-TC, Brig Gen Gen Bonny Wolimbwa.

The Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma said:”The deploying troops have demonstrated high levels of military competencies and will therefore be reliable in contributing to the achievement of the Mission’s intended objectives,” he said.

Uganda contributes over 6000 troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia.