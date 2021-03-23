Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has raised concern over the growing number of petitions in the Constitutional Court that seek to overturn the opposition candidates’ victory in the just-concluded elections.

While addressing journalists on Monday at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, the FDC party deputy secretary-general Herold Kaija said that most of the petitions are sponsored by the National Resistance Movement.

“Colleagues must prepare for the worst, if they get the best, we congratulate them. You’re going to see all the petitioners seeking to be declared winners, without a by-election.”

Kaija said that the public should not be surprised when all the petitions turn out in favor of the NRM.

” I want to assure you that they are going to use the judgment of Hon. Kasule Ssebunya against Wakayima Musoke where the court ruled that the petitioner goes directly to parliament, they don’t want by-elections,” Kaija said.

Speaking to NBS in a phone interview, Emmanuel Dombo who is the director of information and publicity in the NRM said that FDC’s claims are baseless.

“For us, there is no way whatsoever that the president will lay a trap for anyone. Some of them are trying to attract sympathy. We already have the majority in parliament,” Dombo said.

Yesterday, the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson Charles Twine said that they had kicked off investigations into alleged use of forged academic documents by several politicians to stand for political offices.

Kawempe North MP-Elect Muhammad Ssegirinya was one of the first victims having been dragged to court for allegedly forging academic documents that facilitated his nomination and election as an MP. Mityana Woman MP-Elect, Joyce Bagala was also dragged to court by outgoing Mityana Woman MP and Minister for ICT Judith Nabakooba who wants courts to nullify her victory.