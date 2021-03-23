Ruhinda North legislator Thomas Tayebwa has said that he will be the bridge that will unite the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and opposition legislators in Parliament if voted as deputy speaker.

Tayebwa said that Parliament as an institution is divided, especially on key policies, and with his experience, he is the best candidate to replace Jacob Oulanya who is vying for Speakership.

Tayebwa made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday.

“I am highly qualified, I have been in the House for over five years. I am a unifying factor in Parliament and I would be a good deputy to the elected Speaker,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa said that Parliament is growing, and many issues are coming into play which threatens the independence of Parliament and how it works. These issues, according to Tayebwa can best be solved through unity, which he said is still lacking.

With the NRM yet to decide on who they will front in the deputy speakership race, Tayebwa said that in case they do not consider him, he will look through their reasons and if they are not satisfactory, he will go into the contestation as an independent candidate.

“I don’t believe in selection, but I believe in an election and if CEC doesn’t consider me, I will first look at reasons they give before I decide. If they don’t satisfy me, I will go as an independent,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa said that as a legislator and deputy speaker, he will focus on how to serve the nation, and not regional needs.

So far seven people have shown interest in the position. These are Thomas Tayebwa of Ruhinda North, Muhammad Nsereko of Kampala Central, Jacob Oboth Oboth of West Budama County South, Robinah Rwakoojo of Gomba West, Anita Among of Bukedea, Theodore Ssekikubo of Lwemiyaga, and Shartis Musherure Kutesa of Mawogola North.