The Kabaka (a monarch) holds some of the greatest, effortless influences over the minds of a group of people in Uganda. It is a beautiful thing to study.

Men and women prostrate before him without any legislation involved. It all flows out of their own will the same way honey flows out of a honey comb. Why am I even asking?

It is very evident that you can’t call the Kabaka arrogant.

The love his subjects have reserved for him is a beauty to watch and you will not hear any one discussing how long he has stayed at the helm.

The question is, why do they keep loving the occupant of this position with whom even the poor share some of their little crop earnings so that he will prosper the more?

Why do we hear “tusaba government etuyambe” and not “tusaba Kabaka atuyambe”?

Why do we discuss other leader’s tenures and not the Kabaka’s within the very same population?

I would love to suggest that the issue is not how long they have stayed at the highest office as it is what they have done with the time there in helping many more Ugandans.

Jesus was God and this is because I am a Biblical theologian. Let’s for arguments sake use him and a fictional character for the benefit of all.

The reason I choose this position is because education in Africa has always been by way of fictional characters around the fire place.

It through those that wisdom, morals and ethics were passed over from one generation to another. Unless you are not African that the only way you will reject the idea of learning a deep lesson off a fictional character.

So Jesus had the power to raise the dead, feed the hungry and died to save the world. What is amazing about this character is that He was down to earth and humble.

He was born in a manger not in the palaces of kings accepting to be tried on trumped up charges.

This character is one of the greatest lessons and demonstrations of humility and how to use real and assumed power.

An intelligent Apostle Paul as if writing to the NRM party will say: Philippians 2

2then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind.3Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves,4not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.5In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus:6Who, being in very nature[a]God,did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage;7rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature[b]of a servant,being made in human likeness. 8And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross9Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name,10that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth 11and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.

The high point in all this text is this: He humbled himself! Why are there too many people who want to be humbled and are not willing to humble themselves?

People humbled themselves and took masters degrees to the bush! They made themselves comrades in arms with those who should never have been in their league!

What is NRM doing with the power it has? NRM is a group of individuals who are the faces of the massive institution that runs this nation.

It may want us all to believe that it has built roads and schools and hospitals but what is it that the citizens seem to see?

Why are these very roads such a grand stage for the daily performances of arrogance and inequality? There is way too much arrogance on show lately in many places.

All these people who keep asking do you know how I am? That question was common before 1986 let me remind us all.

One of the reasons people like Kyagulanyi are loved is because many increasingly see him as laden with the ability to humble what is being seen and a demonstration of arrogance.

Each time he is seen to humble this mass party with all its resources, guns and all, there is a wild cheer in the gallery.

“Omuyaye abalagideko bwerere” they shout!

Sadly the point is missed the point we, what follows is massive fruitless attempts aimed at humbling a man who many see as humble!

Underdogs are popular in these parts and NRM was that popular when it was the underdog. Jesus humbled Himself into an underdog.

NRM has one way to survive: Go to Kyankwanzi and start on a massive, deliberate national self-humbling strategic plan.

It has to make sure its cadres know that its power is to be used first of the services of citizens and then if some is left after the wananchithe cadres can use it for themselves.

I always hope things will change and that people will read and learn. Let me humble myself and finish here.

See you soon…