President Museveni has described the death of counterpart, Tanzania’s John Pombe Maguguli as “very sad”, stating that they had been planning the last two weeks.

Museveni who described the late President John Pombe Magufuli as a dedicated servant said he had written to the Tanzanian leader two weeks ago about the pipeline project because they would be signing it on Monday (yesterday).

“Two weeks ago, I had written to the late Magufuli about the pipeline project because today (Monday) was supposed to be the signing day. Little did I know that on the same day I will be signing in a condolence book. This is so sad,” Museveni said.

Museveni further revealed that he had joked with Magufuli over the signing of the tripartite accord being a double military and economic victory.

“Because about 42 years ago, the Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces together with our freedom fighters, with me present defeated the army of Idi Amin at Rugando about 12 kilometers from Mbarara on Kabale road.”

The President and the First Lady who is also Minister of Education and Sports Mrs. Janet Kataha Museveni were on Monday paying their respects to the late President Magufuli who died last Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The two principals later signed a condolence book at the High Commission of Tanzania in Uganda.

Museveni called upon fellow leaders to emulate Magufuli’s dedication.

“It is a challenge for those who are still alive to continue the struggle as we did in the past because when we lost our comrades we never gave up. And because we never gave up, we succeeded and even this time we shall succeed,” he said.

President Museveni said that the demise was a great loss, so sad and unexpected, and pointed out that as freedom fighters they had learned how to deal with such challenges.

He said the death of some of the great sons of Africa who passed on like Mondlane, Samora Machel, Agustino Neto, Herbert Kitepo, Oliver Thambo, Mwalimu Nyerere, Amical Cabral, and John Garang will never stop them from going forward.

“The challenge now is that those who are living continue the struggle,” he said.

He said he was following events unfolding at Dodoma Stadium where the people of Tanzania are paying their last respects to the late President Magufuli.

“It is such a great loss because I could see how sad the people of Tanzania were, the ones who have been flocking the Stadium to say goodbye to him,” he said.