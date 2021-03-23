The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has said that most of their supporters are randomly being picked up by security agencies and charged with wearing military attire.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after the General Court Martial in Makindye remanded Rubaga North Councillor, Apollo Mubiru accusing him of being in possession of military attire.

Mubiru denied the charges but the army prosecutors told court that investigations into the offence are still ongoing and asked for more time to complete the same.

Kyagulanyi who also visited some of the NUP supporters who were remanded at Kitalya prison on different charges, said his people are being arrested for no reason.

“I just left Kitalya prison to check on our comrades! They told me that on a daily basis, our people are brought in on bogus charges, after being subjected to so much torture,”said Kyagulanyi.

“Most of them are randomly picked up and charged with wearing military attire and such other ridiculous charges.These criminal actions will be accounted for. We only need to play our part,”he said.

Kyagulanyi also noted that Happy Mugisha, a 15 year old boy, an adopted son to his brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu was abducted by security agencies over unknown reasons.

“When armed men in plain clothes raided Nyanzi’s home, they took away Mugisha in the numberless ‘drone’ van that they were driving. When Nyanzi’s wife went to Kira road police station to report the incident, she was chased away by the officers on duty and threatened with arrest if she didn’t leave immediately,”said Kyagulanyi.

He noted that the police told Nyanzi’s wife that “these are state operations” and refused her to record the case.