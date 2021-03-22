Uganda has been ranked the happiest country in East Africa according to the World Happiness Report 2021 released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

According to the report, Uganda ranked 83rd globally. In East Africa, Kenya followed at 86th while Tanzania at 94th globally. Rwanda (147th) ranked the most unhappy country in East Africa.

The report which focused on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared, once again saw Finland crowned as the world’s happiest country.

Also, measures including personal freedom, gross domestic product (GDP) and levels of corruption were also considered.

“Our aim was two-fold, first to focus on the effects of Covid-19 on the structure and quality of people’s lives, and second to describe and evaluate how governments all over the world have dealt with the pandemic. In particular, we try to explain why some countries have done so much better than others,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Finland ranked the happiest country on the globe while Mauritius Island ranked the happiest in Africa polling 44th globally.

War-torn Afghanistan ranked the most unhappy globally while Zimbabwe polled the most unhappy in Africa (148).