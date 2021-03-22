Police have revealed that they have kicked off investigations into an alleged use of forged academic documents by several politicians to stand for political offices.

Kawempe North MP elect Muhammad Ssegirinya was last week dragged to court for allegedly forging academic documents which facilitated his nomination and subsequent election as MP.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twine indicated that investigations have started with an aim of verifying the authenticity of academic documents for several politicians in the country.

“We are investigating multiple allegations of forged academic papers by a number of politicians. Our emphasis is only on forgery and uttering of false documents. We want to assure the public that anyone implicated will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Twine said.

The CID spokesperson however warned that the process of prosecution is not instant, adding that their process may not lead vacation of offices by the suspects, unless done by courts of law.

“Our investigations may not make a successful candidate i.e a Member of Parliament leave his or her seat. We shall continue pursuing investigations until successful prosecution of the suspects.”

UNEB enters the fray

Last week, the Uganda National Examinations Board(UNEB) issued a statement in which it disowned Muhammad Ssegirinya and the academic documents he had allegedly presented for his nomination to be elected as Member of Parliament.

UNEB that it didn’t have any person going by the name of Richard Ssegirinya but rather Sarah Nampiima who passed with second grade in 2007 and Moureen Nabadda in 2009 and not Ssegirinya who claims to have sat his final exams at Pimbas Secondary school .

Addressing journalists on Monday, UNEB spokesperson, Jennifer Kalule Musamba said it is not mandatory for the examination body to verify academic documents for people standing for election unless requested for.

“It is not mandatory for UNEB to do verification of academic documents for people seeking political office. As UNEB, we can’t compel political aspirants to come and verify their documents,”Musamba said.

Explaining their role, the UNEB spokesperson emphasized that the examination body only verifies what has been presented before it on request.

“We always advise them to come and verify the documents before presentation to Electoral Commission because we give them(political aspirants) special treatment to assess their documents in time.”

The UNEB spokesperson noted that unlike others, some political party present all the academic documents for their flag bearers for verification before being allowed to stand for the respective political offices, a move she said is good.

In the midst of the saga of alleged forged documents, Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya insisted that these are lies peddled by his enemies.

“I am very clever, I have my papers and would have put them out already, but I know those accusing me have no evidence so I am waiting for them to show their evidence, then I will also reveal mine,” Ssegirinya ,also nicknamed Mr Updates said on Saturday.

“They want me to put out my papers then they use them against me. I am very alert, and will not fall for their game. They have done so many things but have failed because I am not easily cowed.”