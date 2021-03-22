A joint operation between the police and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) has led to the arrest of a man found in possession of an Improvised Explosive Device(IED).

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Daniel Kaliisa, 25 was arrested from Bulyanteete village in Buikwe district after a tip off by locals.

“A search in his house led to recovery of an Itel phone that can be used to detonate the bomb, a Samsung phone , two duplicate national IDs and reading materials on how to wage war,”Enanga.

The Police spokesperson noted that bomb experts are now examining the Improvised Explosive Device to find out its capacity as investigations continue.

In a related incident, the police spokesperson said they are investigating two suspected bomb attacks targeting petrol stations in Gayaza and Ssekanyonyi in Wakiso district that happened on the night of March 17.

“In the first incident at Prime Petrol station in Gayaza, unknown people three a jerrican of petrol and later a petrol bomb at the fuel station. Whereas there were no causalities, the fuel pump was destroyed. The second incident happened at the same time at 1:30 pm in Ssekanyonyi when Lorris fuel station was targeted with a petrol bomb,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said they have dispatched investigators since the incidents that happened at almost the same time and could have been coordinated by unknown persons.

“Although there are no specific threats to the country, we want to take caution. We want to see if it is connected to urban terrorism. Mysterious attacks and burning of fuel stations is not something ordinary and it can be an organized group of criminals.”