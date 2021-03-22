A Police constable Joshua Mugoya, attached to Kasangati Police Station, has been arrested for planning a robbery alongside five other suspects.

Directorate of Crime Intelligence says constable Mugoya was arrested along all suspects except Hakim Wasswa who is said to be on run.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigyire, on the February 17, 2021, an attempted robbery case was reported to the police station in Lower Nsooba in Mulago Parish, Kampala City.

The complainant told police that a group of six thugs armed with machetes climbed over the fence of Godfrey Saka’s home and gained access to the house.

“The thugs cut and injured two of the occupants; Kevin Uwera, the wife to Mr Saka and Batre Benard, the wife to the security guard. It is alleged that the thugs’ intention was to rob money” Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Directorate of Crime Intelligence embarked on an investigation and later established that the scheme to rob Mr Saka was orchestrated by Police Constable Joshua Mugoya, attached to Kasangati Police Station.

According to police, Constable Mugoya got a tip from Moses Ruhindi, who is a friend to another suspect identified as Muzeyi. Muzeeyi is a friend to Mr Saka the victim .

“Muzeeyi sold the idea to rob Mr Saka, whom he suspected to be hiding billions of shillings in the house, to his friend Ruhindi. Ruhindi would later share it with Constable Mugoya. Investigations have shown that Constable Mugoya would later get in touch with Ali Galiwango aka Kapafu, Patrick Jjuuko and other criminals.”

Ruhindi, Mugoya and Muzeeyi later met at a bar in Kasangati to plan the robbery and later carried out the attack.

Upon getting the details how the robbery was hatched, crime Intelligence arrested the suspects except Hakim Wasswa, who is still on the run.

According to Owoyesigyire, all the suspects in custody including the police officer have admitted to participating in the crime.

“Searches have been conducted at the homes of the suspects where machetes, a toy pistol and other tools suspected to have been used in the robberies were recovered”

“Police are processing their criminal files with a view of charging them in court. Their file has been forwarded to the office of the DPP for perusal and probably sanctioning it” Owoyesigyire adds.

Police say they are investigating a couple of other crimes that have in the past happened in areas of Kasangati and Kawempe where homes have been attacked in the similar manner.