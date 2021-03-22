Uganda Cranes midfielder, Khalid Aucho has apologized for mistakes that saw him get dismissed from the national team camp.

The local football governing body, FUFA, on Friday announced the Egypt-based midfielder had been dismissed from the camp as the team prepares for the final Afcon qualifying games between Malawi and Burkina Faso.

“Khalid Aucho has been dismissed from Uganda Cranes Camp for failure to adhere to the National team Code of Conduct and Fufa Circular dated 4th March 2021.Aucho refused to board the official means of transport organised to pick him from Entebbe International Airport to the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel-Kisasi and has not even reported to camp since his arrival in the country,” FUFA said in a statement on Friday night.

However, on Sunday, the midfielder issued a statement in which he took full responsibility for the dismissal and was quick to apologise.

“I am remorseful and I take full responsibility for the mistakes that led to my suspension from the national team camp for the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi.I regret my actions and am ready to put this chapter behind me as it’s a dream to represent my country. To FUFA, fellow players, fans, family and friends; I can only say I’m sorry,”Aucho said in the statement.

Following the incident, some sections of Ugandans took to social media to accuse FUFA of punishing the player over his support towards National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine who stood against President Museveni in the just concluded presidential elections.

However, in his apology, the player didn’t comment anything about the topic but insisted he regrets his actions.

“I also accept the fact that many of you will not believe my apology or anything that I say at this point but this is my only official statement and it’s from the bottom of my heart. I wish the Uganda cranes success in the two encounters and I hope for the best. See you soon.”

FUFA president, Eng. Moses Magogo on Sunday warned it is wrong to mix football with politics as many, especially on social media were doing.

“We are aware that the team includes officials, staff, players and coaches coming from different divides of life. We are extremely sensitive to religious, tribal, gender and political inclinations of the individuals that compose the team. Each member of the team here is free to belong to any of those inclinations by birth or choice. Team membership is strictly by merit and adherence to the rules of belonging,”Magogo said.

“Administrative and punitive actions will always be taken against members of the national team who fail to observe the rules without fear or favour. There is no amount of intimidation and distortion of facts that can ever make us managers of the team relent from applying the rules as they are.”

In the past, Cranes forward, David Obua was in 2011 dismissed from the camp ahead of the crunch tie against Kenya in the Afcon qualifiers at Namboole whereas goalkeeping coach, Fred Kajoba was dismissed from the camp for breaching COVID-19 rules ahead of the CHAN tournament.